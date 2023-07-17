Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Springfield was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Barker’s motorcycle ran off Farm Road 66, west of Farm Road 189, the motorcycle hit a fence and overturned. The 38-year-old was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is Troop D’s 74th fatality for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.