Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Springfield was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Barker’s motorcycle ran off Farm Road 66, west of Farm Road 189, the motorcycle hit a fence and overturned. The 38-year-old was taken to a Springfield hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is Troop D’s 74th fatality for 2023.

