Crews clearing out Springfield neighborhoods after gas line explosion

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are evacuating homes and businesses near Charleston Avenue and Republic Road after a reported gas line explosion.

According to the City Utilities Outage Map, nearly 2,000 customers are without power. The outages reach down through the Lake Springfield area as well.

City Utilities says crews are responding to a natural gas incident that resulted in electric outages.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

“While performing maintenance activities, CU experienced a leak on its natural gas distribution system, resulting in a fire and electric outage,” CU said.

Caption

CU says the situation is under control, and there were no reported injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.
Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat

Latest News

Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat
Storms today and dangerous heat tomorrow