Crews clearing out Springfield neighborhoods after gas line explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are evacuating homes and businesses near Charleston Avenue and Republic Road after a reported gas line explosion.

According to the City Utilities Outage Map, nearly 2,000 customers are without power. The outages reach down through the Lake Springfield area as well.

City Utilities says crews are responding to a natural gas incident that resulted in electric outages.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

“While performing maintenance activities, CU experienced a leak on its natural gas distribution system, resulting in a fire and electric outage,” CU said.

CU says the situation is under control, and there were no reported injuries.

