Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.

On Friday night, July 14, strong storms rolled through Baxter County, downing several trees.

Sheriff John Montgomery said Sgt. Jamie Binnion was responding to a tree down on Promise Land Road when another large tree crashed down onto his sheriff’s office truck, severely damaging it.

“Fortunately, Sergeant Binnion was not injured in the incident,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.

