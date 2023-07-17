Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.

On Friday night, July 14, strong storms rolled through Baxter County, downing several trees.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John Montgomery said Sgt. Jamie Binnion was responding to a tree down on Promise Land Road when another large tree crashed down onto his sheriff’s office truck, severely damaging it.

“Fortunately, Sergeant Binnion was not injured in the incident,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.
Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat

Latest News

Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat
Storms today and dangerous heat tomorrow
Courtesy: Melanie Knox Donnell
Crews clearing out Springfield neighborhoods after gas line explosion