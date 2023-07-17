Dickerson Park Zoo prepares to keep animals cool as high temps return to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temps are set to hit triple digits this week, zoo keepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield are hard at work making sure the animals are comfortable and healthy by using a few tools to keep them cool.

“Mary Jane is a little bit of an older antelope,” said Matt Corri with the Dickerson Park Zoo. “So the heat tends to bother her more. So she gets a mister. She’s in it right now enjoying the nice cool weather. So she gets a mister. Animals will get misters, and we added an extra fan in her building that she can send her any if it gets a little warm in there.”

But it’s not only fans and misters that help with the animals, some can even get a sweet treat to beat the heat.

“They do also get ice treats,” said Corri. “We’ll freeze Kool-Aid and water and stuff for the herbivores with fruits and veggies inside. We put out they can lick on it. Enjoy the extra flavor and stuff inside. It’s called treats for the carnivore. So as we actually will do blood cycles where we freeze blood, obviously carnivores like that type of thing. So they’ll get enrichment like that.”

Some animals’ biology requires zoo keepers to take a more specific approach to cool them down.

“Red river hogs get a mister and a mud wallow,” said Corri. “Pigs especially don’t sweat so they can overheat very easily. So they need that mud to stay cool. We make sure they have a mister and a nice muddy spot that they can roll around in, and stay comfortable for them.”

Corri says once they set up the cooling systems at the beginning of summer, it’s simple to get them up and running when they’re needed.

“Once it’s set up, it’s really just turning plugging something in and turning on a hose,” said Corri. “Doesn’t take much time at all to help keep these guys comfortable.

