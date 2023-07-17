ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suffers broken back from Friday’s storms in Kansas City

By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted on Monday that as a part of Friday’s storms that swept through the Kansas City area he was injured by a falling tree limb.

Passan, who currently resides in the Kansas City area, shared that he broke his back from the hit and that the vertebra fracture will heal.

He took time in the post to thank those close close to him such as family, friends and everyone at the sports network. Then elaborated thanking the medical staffs and nurses who assisted in his recovery.

“I will be better. I’m hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline,” he shared.

In the tweet, he concluded that despite his back being shot, his phone is still fully functioning to deliver the news.

