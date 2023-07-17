Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A community is grappling following a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old teenager near Rogersville. The wreck, which occurred early Sunday morning, has left family and friends devastated and searching for answers.

Gaavan Vehr, who friends and family call a vibrant and charismatic 17-year-old, possessed a unique sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day.

“He has a sense of humor that can really not be funny, but his laugh is funnier than the joke sometimes,” his little sister Gia Vehr says.

“He just belonged in everybody’s life. He just fit in everywhere he went,” his brother Kegan Campbell says.

Gaavan was going into his senior year of high school at Logan-Rogersville High School.

Amber Munnik, Gaavan’s mother, had been alarmed by an app on her phone that tracked the location of her children, notifying her of the crash. Attempting to reach Gaavan, she received no response, leading her to rush to the reported scene.

Upon arrival, Munnik witnessed the chaotic scene, emergency responders diligently attending to those involved. She saw her son receiving chest compressions.

“I just dropped down and asked God, please do not take my baby. Like, please do not take him away from us,” Munnik says.

Gaavan tragically succumbed to his injuries at the crash site. Authorities have since identified the suspect as 18-year-old Benjamin Sugg, a resident of Springfield.

Benjamin Sugg (KY3)

Sugg has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to court documents. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates that the incident occurred on Route D when a 2020 BMW X3 veered off the road and overturned.

The crash led to the ejection and subsequent death of Gaavan, while two others survived, including the driver and an 18-year-old man from Rogersville.

An investigation followed the crash, and authorities discovered shoe prints leading away from the scene, belonging to Benjamin Sugg. Utilizing a K9 officer and a drone, Greene County deputies were able to locate Sugg and bring him back to the crash site.

In subsequent questioning, Sugg admitted to fleeing from the police, revealing that he was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle.

Benjamin Sugg currently resides in the Greene County Jail, facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident where the death occurred. His bond has been set at $25,000.

The family says the funeral will be later this week and will be open to the public. We will update this when those funeral details become available.

