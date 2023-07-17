Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged

By Elizabeth VanMetre and Chris Six
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A community is grappling following a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old teenager near Rogersville. The wreck, which occurred early Sunday morning, has left family and friends devastated and searching for answers.

Gaavan Vehr, who friends and family call a vibrant and charismatic 17-year-old, possessed a unique sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day.

“He has a sense of humor that can really not be funny, but his laugh is funnier than the joke sometimes,” his little sister Gia Vehr says.

“He just belonged in everybody’s life. He just fit in everywhere he went,” his brother Kegan Campbell says.

Gaavan was going into his senior year of high school at Logan-Rogersville High School.

Amber Munnik, Gaavan’s mother, had been alarmed by an app on her phone that tracked the location of her children, notifying her of the crash. Attempting to reach Gaavan, she received no response, leading her to rush to the reported scene.

Upon arrival, Munnik witnessed the chaotic scene, emergency responders diligently attending to those involved. She saw her son receiving chest compressions.

“I just dropped down and asked God, please do not take my baby. Like, please do not take him away from us,” Munnik says.

Gaavan tragically succumbed to his injuries at the crash site. Authorities have since identified the suspect as 18-year-old Benjamin Sugg, a resident of Springfield.

Benjamin Sugg
Benjamin Sugg(KY3)

Sugg has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to court documents. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates that the incident occurred on Route D when a 2020 BMW X3 veered off the road and overturned.

The crash led to the ejection and subsequent death of Gaavan, while two others survived, including the driver and an 18-year-old man from Rogersville.

An investigation followed the crash, and authorities discovered shoe prints leading away from the scene, belonging to Benjamin Sugg. Utilizing a K9 officer and a drone, Greene County deputies were able to locate Sugg and bring him back to the crash site.

In subsequent questioning, Sugg admitted to fleeing from the police, revealing that he was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle.

Benjamin Sugg currently resides in the Greene County Jail, facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident where the death occurred. His bond has been set at $25,000.

The family says the funeral will be later this week and will be open to the public. We will update this when those funeral details become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.
Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Plus High Heat
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

Local pharmacists want to remind us that heat and medications don't mix. Plus, some medications...
Springfield pharmacists warn heat & medications don’t mix
Guns
Opposing petitions filed to ask voters whether state should allow local gun restrictions
Opposing petitions filed to ask voters whether state should allow local gun restrictions
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Plus High Heat