FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat cranks up for Monday & the middle of the week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After morning lows in the upper 60s, highs only managed to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. We can thank scattered t-storms in the northeastern Ozarks forcing an outflow boundary to shift our wind around and keep us from our expected highs in the middle 90s today. We will trend hotter over the next 3 days, though. Our weather setup shows a cold front at the surface that could send a few more t-storm chances our way. Meanwhile, the jet stream setup has an upper-level ridge in the southwest ready to send temperatures back up through the middle of the week.

Cold front just to our north this evening (KY3)

Upper-level ridge out west ready to heat us up again (KY3)

After a slight chance for a few more storms near the US Highway 60 corridor east of Springfield until 9 o’clock tonight, the cold front and some additional upper-level energy will bring in another chance for scattered t-storms during the pre-dawn hours over the northeastern Ozarks.

Some storms early Monday morning (KY3)

After a dry morning commute, any boundaries left behind from storms in the northeastern Ozarks and from Kansas could spark a few isolated t-storms during the afternoon Monday. Otherwise, most of us should be dry under partly sunny skies.

Isolated t-storms possible for a few Monday afternoon (KY3)

For Tuesday morning, another disturbance wants to bring in some scattered t-storms for some in the northeastern Ozarks. These storms should stay below severe levels if they can clip the area early in the day.

Some t-storm chances to watch Tuesday morning (KY3)

Even with that, that won’t stop the upper-level ridge from building in and heating us up for Tuesday and Wednesday under partly sunny skies.

Worst of the heat from the ridge comes Tuesday & Wednesday (KY3)

Fortunately, the upper-level ridge won’t keep its hold over us for long. It will start to buckle down on Thursday and allow for some scattered t-storms to return to the Ozarks. While not dangerously hot, it will still be kind of toasty for Thursday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms & still a bit hot Thursday (KY3)

By the weekend, the ridge gets forced back into the southwestern United States. That will allow a northwesterly flow to keep us mainly warm for Friday and Saturday before we heat up a little again by next Sunday. As for rain chances, we’ll hold on to a chance for scattered t-storms on Friday. Saturday looks dry before another go at storms will come our way next Sunday.

Scattered t-storms will keep us warm Friday (KY3)

Nice and near average this Saturday (KY3)

Now, let’s talk temperatures. It will be mild tonight with lows back into the upper 60s to near 70°. Even with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few isolated t-storms, it will be hotter for Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Mild Monday morning (KY3)

Lower to middle 90s for Monday afternoon (KY3)

Going into Tuesday and Wednesday, the worst of the heat and humidity will keep First Alert Weather Days in place.

First Alert Days still for dangerous heat Tuesday & Wednesday (KY3)

After a mild Tuesday morning with lows in the lower 70s, many in the Ozarks will see highs range from the middle 90s to about 100°. Combine that with high humidity, it will feel like 100° to 107° during the peak of the Tuesday afternoon heat.

Middle 90s to 100 for many Tuesday (KY3)

Feels like temperatures between 100 & 107 Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

With the humidity still in place, it will be very warm for Wednesday morning and dangerously hot once again Wednesday afternoon with the feels like numbers back between 100° and 107°.

Feels like number well over 100 again Wednesday (KY3)

Those numbers are still very possible since highs will be pushing near 100° in Springfield with other areas in the middle 90s to some lower triple digits for Wednesday afternoon.

Dangerous heat Tuesday & Wednesday before temperatures drop (KY3)

After Wednesday, the rain chances and retreating upper-level ridge will let the numbers drop back into the lower 90s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s on Saturday before heading back into the lower 90s by next Sunday.

