First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes the following Missouri counties:

  • Barry, MO
  • Barton, MO
  • Bates, MO
  • Benton, MO
  • Boone, MO
  • Butler, MO
  • Callaway, MO
  • Camden, MO
  • Carter, MO
  • Cass, MO
  • Cedar, MO
  • Christian, MO
  • Cole, MO
  • Cooper, MO
  • Crawford, MO
  • Dade, MO
  • Dallas, MO
  • Dent, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Franklin, MO
  • Gasconade, MO
  • Greene, MO
  • Henry, MO
  • Hickory, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Iron, MO
  • Jasper, MO
  • Johnson, MO
  • Laclede, MO
  • Lawrence, MO
  • Maries, MO
  • McDonald, MO
  • Miller, MO
  • Moniteau, MO
  • Morgan, MO
  • Newton, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Osage, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Pettis, MO
  • Phelps, MO
  • Polk, MO
  • Pulaski, MO
  • Reynolds, MO
  • Ripley, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • St. Clair, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Texas, MO
  • Vernon, MO
  • Washington, MO
  • Wayne, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

