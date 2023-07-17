First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes the following Missouri counties:
- Barry, MO
- Barton, MO
- Bates, MO
- Benton, MO
- Boone, MO
- Butler, MO
- Callaway, MO
- Camden, MO
- Carter, MO
- Cass, MO
- Cedar, MO
- Christian, MO
- Cole, MO
- Cooper, MO
- Crawford, MO
- Dade, MO
- Dallas, MO
- Dent, MO
- Douglas, MO
- Franklin, MO
- Gasconade, MO
- Greene, MO
- Henry, MO
- Hickory, MO
- Howell, MO
- Iron, MO
- Jasper, MO
- Johnson, MO
- Laclede, MO
- Lawrence, MO
- Maries, MO
- McDonald, MO
- Miller, MO
- Moniteau, MO
- Morgan, MO
- Newton, MO
- Oregon, MO
- Osage, MO
- Ozark, MO
- Pettis, MO
- Phelps, MO
- Polk, MO
- Pulaski, MO
- Reynolds, MO
- Ripley, MO
- Shannon, MO
- St. Clair, MO
- Stone, MO
- Taney, MO
- Texas, MO
- Vernon, MO
- Washington, MO
- Wayne, MO
- Webster, MO
- Wright, MO
