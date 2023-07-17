H2O for kids on the go important as temps rise in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the blistering heat and high humidity, keeping cool is going to be a chore in mid-July.

And just as you know not to leave pets or children in hot cars and that playground equipment can reach blistering levels as temps soar towards the century mark, it’s also important to note that young children need to be kept hydrated if they’re outside for any length of time.

According to Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, hydration is particularly important for children because they have higher water requirements than adults. The reason being the surface area of a child is smaller, and sweat glands are not fully developed yet.

“Kids are also typically more active than adults,” added Norrie Bradley, CoxHealth’s Trauma Program Manager in Springfield. “They burn up more calories and tend to sweat more than adults do. And since a large portion of the body is made up of water, we lose electrolytes when we sweat, and that can lead to dehydration issues. And kids can become dehydrated quicker.”

On Monday Erin Ross was at Nathaniel Greene Park in southwest Springfield with her two-year-old daughter Peyton trying to make sure they both had what they needed to deal with the hot weather.

“I usually try to stay out only 30 minutes if it’s over 80 degrees,” Ross said. “And I always look at what she’s wearing and the environment we’re going to be in with hopefully some shade around. I bring a water bottle and sometimes will put Pedialyte in it for some extra electrolytes. Then I also bring snacks because she wants to go all over the place and if I have some snacks around, she’ll stay in the shade with me. Today I brought some crackers, cheese, and grapes.”

Those are all things experts have mentioned in avoiding dehydration.

Among the signs of severe dehydration to watch for:

-Eyes that look shrunken

-Dry, cool skin

-Drowsiness or dizziness

-Irritability

Many of you parents probably laughed at that last one. Irritability is never far away for most young ones, but Bradley explained there’s a difference.

“If your child has been ill you’ve heard that cry or that emotion they’ve expressed that’s different than a typical “I want this’ type of cry,” Bradley said. “And if they’re unable to produce tears, that’s another sign of dehydration.”

As far as tips to keep your child hydrated, it’s recommended that on hot days children should be drinking about four ounces of water (or electrolyte-replenishing drink) every 15 minutes.

“Four ounces is equivalent to a small juice box,” Bradley pointed out. “The biggest thing is just frequent drinks. Besides things like Gatorade and Pedialyte, apple juice is a good replacement because it also gives you some calories back. Snacks like grapes, cucumbers, and watermelon are all made up of a lot of water so that can help rehydrate someone. If your child is not a big water drinker, try putting frozen fruit in there to make the taste a little more attractive to them.”\

Popsicles, gelato, smoothies, and yogurt are helpful as are bananas, oranges, and strawberries. Pretzels, goldfish crackers, and cheese sticks are also beneficial because they provide salt and potassium.

“When we are sweating excessive amounts of salt and potassium will help to prevent muscle cramping,” Bradley explained. “If you’re drinking something with electrolytes it will typically have that sodium and potassium already in there.”

As for what not to drink?

“Try to avoid sodas and tea,” Bradley answered. “Tea can dehydrate you pretty quickly.”

It is also important to remember that infants who are breastfeeding or receiving formula should not be given water.

“Typically water is not recommended for children under six months of age,” Bradley said. “And as for determining if your infant is dehydrated, we’re going to ask how many wet diapers they’ve had in the last 24 hours because a large part of judging dehydration is how much urine is being produced.”

Bradley also pointed out there is one important thing to remember if you’re trying to decide whether or not your child needs medical attention.

“Dehydration is one of those things that’s easy to correct when it’s caught early on,” she said. “So it’s always a good idea to seek medical advice earlier rather than later.”

