Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning

Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who shot a man Monday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Turner Street which is south of Kearney Street.

Police say the man in his 20s walked to Cox North where he is listed in stable condition.

The scene remains active as police try and find the shooter. Police say the shooter and victim know each other.

