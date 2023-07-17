Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who shot a man Monday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Turner Street which is south of Kearney Street.

Police say the man in his 20s walked to Cox North where he is listed in stable condition.

The scene remains active as police try and find the shooter. Police say the shooter and victim know each other.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.