Man from Yellville, Ark. killed in a motorcycle crash

POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man who tried to get away from police was killed when he crashed his motorcycle Sunday morning.

Arkansas State Police say Don Bird, 52, of Yellville turned onto a private drive off of Spivey Road and hit a cable that was stretched across the driveway. Bird was thrown from the motorcycle.

Police haven’t said why they tried to pull Bird over.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.