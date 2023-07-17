Man from Yellville, Ark. killed in a motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man who tried to get away from police was killed when he crashed his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Arkansas State Police say Don Bird, 52, of Yellville turned onto a private drive off of Spivey Road and hit a cable that was stretched across the driveway. Bird was thrown from the motorcycle.
Police haven’t said why they tried to pull Bird over.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.