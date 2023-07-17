Missouri woman killed after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy she was riding in

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Barnett, Missouri has died after a car hit the back of a horse-drawn buggy she was in on Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in rural Morgan County when a Jeep Compass hit the back of the buggy.

The buggy then went off the right side of the road, throwing 53-year-old Anna Leinbach and a 51-year-old man. Leinbach was pronounced dead at the scene. The man suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was a 74-year-old woman from Eldon.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 25th fatal crash of 2023.

