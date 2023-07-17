MoDOT looking to hire maintenance personnel for winter operations

(KY3)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is looking to hire those interested in joining winter maintenance crews with hundreds of full-time positions available statewide.

Maintenance crew positions start at $19.08 per hour based on level of experience, with additional pay of $3 to $6 available when working winter and emergency operations.

“These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall, but also include critical work to maintain our highway system throughout the year,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you’re a dedicated, hard-working individual looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Applicants have to be at least 18-years-old and complete a criminal background check.

Job postings can be found online at modot.org/careers. MoDOT is also hosting hiring events across Missouri from late July through August. These events allow for potential job offers and a faster hiring process. For more information on these career opportunities visit modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Split down the middle
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Split down the middle
High heat and severe storms today
Ozarks Transportation Organization urges community members to attend State Highway FF extension study meeting