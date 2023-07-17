New shower facilities for unhoused people opening up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Connecting Grounds Outreach Center recently opened up three shower stalls to give unhoused people a chance to get clean.

The shower facilities were purchased with $50,000 in ARPA funds after the city council approved funding requests last year.

The rest of the ARPA funds went to other Connecting Grounds projects to help those in need. According to Dena Lantz, the Connecting Grounds Outreach Center Director, these shower facilities allow people to access critical healthcare.

“This is incredible,” Lantz said. “It’s a whole level of respect. They can get jobs, it can help them be allowed into some of our areas, but mostly it’s just to see them smile.”

Lantz said the shower facilities are especially needed now since it’s so hot outside, and some people have nowhere else to go to take a shower. Some people she’s helped haven’t had a shower in months.

“I know for us it’s real simple. We can go home and take a shower or two showers,” Lantz said. “We had a gentleman the other day that hadn’t had a shower since winter.”

She said since opening last week, the nonprofit has seen around 50-85 unhoused people come by each day, depending on the day.

There’s also another place where unsheltered people can go get clean. Sacred Heart Catholic Church is able to provide one men’s shower starting on Tuesday. Father Ray Smith said there is also a place where they can do laundry if needed. This will be open from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and he said they can only take 15 people in that three-hour time frame.

Father Smith said it’s way past due for showers because there has been a need for so long.

“This is more than just giving them a shower. This is hygiene. This is health, " Father Smith said. “This is really taking care of them before something serious sets in for them.”

Father Smith said it’s made many people feel human again just by showering and washing their clothes.

Laundry machines inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church (KY3)

“We never want them to lose that sense of dignity that they have.”

Father Smith said Freeway Ministries also provided shower stalls, but the ones at Sacred Heart and Connecting Grounds are the newest shower stalls here in Springfield.

The hours for the shower stalls at Connecting Grounds on West Chestnut Expressway are:

Monday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dena Lantz said Connecting Grounds Outreach Center also has a place for the unhoused to store any items. Lantz said if anyone has vital documents they don’t want to lose, it’s much better to have them stored away safely than out on the streets.

