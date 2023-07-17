Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.
About this Tip: A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.
What You Need:
• Lemon Oil
• Scrubbing sponge
• Microfiber cloth or soft cloth
- How To:
- 1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge
- 2. Work it into the shower door well
- 3. Let sit for 30 Minutes
- 4. Take a cloth and rub clean
Notes: Lemon oil will clean well and leave an excellent coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.
Linda Says: Great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors.
For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
