Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.

About this Tip: A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.

What You Need:

• Lemon Oil

• Scrubbing sponge

• Microfiber cloth or soft cloth

How To:

1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge

2. Work it into the shower door well

3. Let sit for 30 Minutes

4. Take a cloth and rub clean

Notes: Lemon oil will clean well and leave an excellent coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.

Linda Says: Great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

