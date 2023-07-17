Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.

About this Tip: A great way to keep your glass shower door clean using a natural ingredient.

What You Need:

• Lemon Oil

• Scrubbing sponge

• Microfiber cloth or soft cloth

  • How To:
  • 1. Apply Lemon Oil onto a scrubbing sponge
  • 2. Work it into the shower door well
  • 3. Let sit for 30 Minutes
  • 4. Take a cloth and rub clean

Notes: Lemon oil will clean well and leave an excellent coating on the glass for easier cleaning the next time.

Linda Says: Great way to remove mineral deposits and soap scum from glass shower doors.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.
Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS)
COOLING CENTERS: See an interactive map of cooling centers in Missouri; Arkansas locations, too
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat