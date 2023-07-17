A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.
Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat

Latest News

Here’s an easy way to clean that glass shower door.
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a glass shower door
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Scattered storms should fire across the area this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms expected today, then more heat