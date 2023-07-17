Springfield mental health experts reflect on one year of 988 crisis lifeline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marked one year of the nationwide switch from the old suicide hotline to the 988 crisis lifeline, and mental health experts in the Ozarks are concerned that not enough people know about the lifeline.

According to a poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 80% of Americans are unfamiliar or unaware of the 988 crisis lifeline and the benefits it offers. According to NAMI’s Southwest Missouri Division, the crisis lifeline offers a variety of benefits to those in a dark place.

“The great thing about that, as you can call if you’re having any type of mental health crisis, or if you’re a family member that’s experiencing a mental health crisis, and you’re able to talk immediately with a trained professional, and they can provide you with resources, crisis intervention, and even set up time for you to meet with a task force,” said Stephanie Appleby, executive director for NAMI of Southwest Missouri.

The Crisis Lifeline took over 200,000 calls in the month of May nationwide, with over 4,000 calls here in Missouri alone. You can do more than call the lifeline, however. You can also text or chat, just by typing in 988 in your phone.

Appleby says Americans being unaware of the lifeline could be due to a number of reasons.

“It’s not something that has been widely publicized. I think what they’re trying to do is streamline that process. But I think our policymakers need to make more of an effort to kind of talk about it more talk about the benefits of it. I mean, we’re seeing such great results from 988. I think there’s still a little bit of a stigma associated with mental health. So I think that’s another part of the puzzle that people don’t want to talk about that maybe so much,” said Appleby.

Appleby says more Americans should spread the word about 988 since it offers so many benefits.

“I think that’s the great thing about 988 is you’re dealing with a nonjudgmental responder that maybe has some of that experience, or has talked with individuals over and over and over that have dealt with the same issues,” said Appleby.

Appleby recommends more people have those tough conversations about mental health and talk to their policymakers to make 988 a bigger deal, so more Americans know about the resources available to them.

“I think first and foremost is to talk to your policymakers, really talk to them about the importance of advocating for 988. And then I think it comes down to a state and local level, that the community needs to really talk about what this is and the benefits of it and show kind of the measurable results of the success that we’ve seen,” said Appleby.

