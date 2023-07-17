Springfield pharmacists warn heat & medications don’t mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The First Alert Weather Team gave the Ozarks a big heads up on another go at some dangerous heat and humidity this week as early as last Friday.

While it’s not something new to the Ozarks during the summer, this upcoming round has prompted a few important reminders about the heat & medication from some local pharmacists. Tom Mengwasser, a staff pharmacist at Alps Pharmacy, says it’s something customers often inquire about when picking up a new prescription or a refill.

“Not only do we get that question quite a bit, we get it on a normal basis,” Mengwasser says. “People want to make sure their medications won’t be sitting in the car for too long or something like that.”

He’s encouraged by that since extreme temperatures don’t play nicely with most prescription, even some over-the-counter, medication. Mengwasser and other pharmacists say that manufacturers create their medicine to be effective at room temperature and no warmer than the upper 70s. Once temperatures get above that for a prolonged period of time, the elements start to take their toll.

“When you get to this level of temperatures outside, you’ll run into degradation in the actual chemical substance that’s in the pills,” Mengwasser says. “It doesn’t really make the medication harmful. It just makes it less effective. If that applies to medication that treats something like blood pressure or diabetes, that could harm you in the long run.”

While there are no easy signs to show that your medications are no longer effective due to high temperatures, prevention is straightforward. Mengwasser encourages people to never leave medication in their car or glove compartment since car interior temperatures can heat up fast when parked outside.

While trips right from the pharmacy to your home won’t pose a problem, you can bring a cooler with some ice packs with you and store your medications in there if other errands need to be taken care of.

At home, Mengwasser encourages people to avoid using the bathroom or bathroom cabinet as a place to store their medications since that’s a room that experiences temperature swings and excess moisture. A cool and dry place away from excess light and out of reach of children will be the best place to store your medications at home.

For those that prefer their medications to be delivered, the Alps Pharmacy has proper delivery protocols and scheduling in place to keep medications at appropriate temperatures and not be left in the heat by making frequent deliveries.

Mengwasser encourages people who want to use a delivery service to make sure the provider has protocols like proper packaging materials, coolers, cool packs, and proper delivery schedules in place.

Mengwasser also brings up the fact that some medications can also impact your body’s ability to stay cool if you’re out in the summer heat.

“Certain beta blockers used to treat high blood pressure can cause you not to sweat as much because of the way the medication works in your body and on your sweat glands,” Mengwasser said. “If you don’t sweat on a regular basis, we’re talking about your body’s natural way to cool you down. Some antidepressants, antihistamines, and antipsychotics have the same effect as well. It’s just another case where you have to be really careful if you spend time outside. Make sure you’re hydrated really well so that forces your body to cool down.”

Mengwasser also points out that some diuretics increase water outflow from your body, which could lead to an increased risk of dehydration. These concerns can stay in check by taking extra precautions like drinking extra water or taking more frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning to keep your body as cool as possible.

People can also speak with their pharmacist or their doctor about ways to reduce those side effects or alternate medications to cut down on those risks.

