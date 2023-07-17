Teenager charged in crash that killed 17-year-old near Rogersville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An 18-year-old from Springfield has been charged in the fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old near Rogersville early Sunday morning.

Court documents say Benjamin Sugg is charged with leaving the scene of an accident where the accident resulted in death.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Route D around 2 a.m. when a 2020 BMW X3 went off the road and overturned. Investigators say one person was ejected from the vehicle. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Two others inside the vehicle survived the crash, one being the driver and another 18-year-old man from Rogersville.

According to the probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teens were heading home from Club Rodeo at the time of the crash.

Authorities on scene noticed shoe prints heading north away from the car, and it was determined those belonged to Sugg. Greene County deputies used a K9 officer to follow the trail. Deputies also used a drone to find Sugg.

According to the PC, Sugg was found and brought back to the scene. After being read his rights, Sugg told authorities when he saw police, he ran. He also told them he was intoxicated and lost control of the car.

He is in the Greene COunty Jail on a $25,000 bond.

