On Your Side: Why your flea and tick medicine isn’t working; warnings for certain treatments

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - From collars, pills, and shampoos, there are many options for any budget to get rid of fleas and ticks. If you can’t seem to keep the nasty critters away, maybe you’re not using the product correctly. Or maybe it’s time to try something different.

Alissa Fedoryszyn’s three rescue dogs had a flea problem. “I felt so bad for these guys. They were scratching. Fur was flying. I felt bad for them. We would think they were gone. Next week they were back,” she said.

The fleas are gone now thanks to medicine. Fedoryszyn also treated her yard and home.

Dr. Ryan Bader with Seven Hills Vet Clinic in Nixa says when you buy prevention directly from your vet, you’ll likely get a guarantee. Oral preventatives usually last longer up to thirty days. Here’s a warning about the topical treatments.

“Has to be on the skin. If it’s a thick coat and you can’t get it all on the skin, the effectiveness decreases,” said Bader.

After applying, no bath for 24-48 hours.

“The fleas and ticks only die when they come into contact with the product. It’s not a repellent agent. It doesn’t keep them getting on. You’re still going to see the fleas and ticks. The other problem I see is people don’t do anything in the house to decrease the population. If you’re not killing the population, they’re still coming around,” said Bader.

Homemade remedies might not be worth your time.

“Baking soda, Dawn dish soap, kerosene, oil, you name it, I’ve seen it. It doesn’t do anything. It usually causes more problems to the skin,” said Bader.

No doubt products in stores and online are cheaper, but Dr. Bader says they’re over-the-counter for a reason. “They’re not as effective,” he said.

Still, Dr. Bader says something, is better than nothing.

“Those critters can cause a lot of problems. There are a lot of health concerns. There are flea diseases. There are tick diseases.”

Fedoryszyn says no fleas this summer. She started treating her dogs in February.

On Your Side has warned you for years about scam websites selling popular flea and tick medicine. If you see a price that’s too good to be true, you know the rest. You won’t find these products priced below market value.

Do not buy flea and tick prevention from third-party websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. You won’t have that guarantee, and it could be tampered with.

