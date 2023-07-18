Arkansas Supreme Court asks for special associate justice for LEARNS Act review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) -The Arkansas Supreme Court has requested Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a special associate justice for its review of the appeal of the Arkansas LEARNS Act decision.

According to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock, the court gave Sanders 30 days to appoint a special associate justice in accordance with the state constitution. If she fails to do so, the task will fall to the lieutenant governor.

The request on Monday, July 17 comes after the recently appointed Justice Cody Hiland recused himself from hearing the appeal of the LEARNS decision.

A Pulaski County Judge ruled on June 10 the LEARNS Act would not go into effect until Aug. 1.

The plaintiffs sued due to the fact that lawmakers had voted on the bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the supreme court for an expedited hearing which the court agreed to on July 14.

