Arkansas Supreme Court asks for special associate justice for LEARNS Act review

Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for...
Supreme Court asks Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a Special Associate Justice for Arkansas LEARNS Act review(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) -The Arkansas Supreme Court has requested Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appoint a special associate justice for its review of the appeal of the Arkansas LEARNS Act decision.

According to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock, the court gave Sanders 30 days to appoint a special associate justice in accordance with the state constitution. If she fails to do so, the task will fall to the lieutenant governor.

The request on Monday, July 17 comes after the recently appointed Justice Cody Hiland recused himself from hearing the appeal of the LEARNS decision.

A Pulaski County Judge ruled on June 10 the LEARNS Act would not go into effect until Aug. 1.

The plaintiffs sued due to the fact that lawmakers had voted on the bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the supreme court for an expedited hearing which the court agreed to on July 14.

For more information on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Split down the middle
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Split down the middle
High heat and severe storms today
Ozarks Transportation Organization urges community members to attend State Highway FF extension study meeting