Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.

NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) -A crash east of Dora Tuesday morning hurt the driver and three passengers. A baby and a 15-year-old girl, both from Drury, Mo. were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and another 15-year-old passenger are being treated for moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver ran off Route CC just before 1:00 a.m. and hit a tree.

