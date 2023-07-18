Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) -A crash east of Dora Tuesday morning hurt the driver and three passengers. A baby and a 15-year-old girl, both from Drury, Mo. were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and another 15-year-old passenger are being treated for moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver ran off Route CC just before 1:00 a.m. and hit a tree.

