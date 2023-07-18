Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers humanely euthanized Gidget, the matriarch of Dickerson Park Zoo’s giraffe herd. Her death happened weeks shy of her 31st birthday.

“Gidget had severe arthritis and was having difficulty moving due to her age,” said head keeper Tracy Campbell. “These decisions are never easy to make, but quality of life is our major concern. Her keepers, and the animal hospital staff, made the decision as we knew she had reached the point where she was not going to get better.”

Born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on August 31, 1992, Gidget came to Dickerson Park Zoo in 1993. She was the second-oldest giraffe in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums accredited zoo.

Gidget contributed to the giraffe population with 12 offspring. At Dickerson Park Zoo, Emma and Caley are her daughters, and Ajali is her granddaughter. She has multiple generations of descendants at accredited facilities around the country.

