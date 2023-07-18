Downtown Springfield businesses struggle to stay afloat amidst construction woes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lucky Time Chinese recently celebrated its grand opening with balloons and decor.

However, despite their enthusiastic preparations, the owners faced an unexpected setback, a lack of customers.

“It’s very frustrating. Business is dead,” Chea Nguyen, owner of Lucky Time, says.

Lucky Time Chinese boasts an extensive menu and enjoys a prime location on Jefferson and Walnut, but one major hurdle prevents their success: access.

“There’s no way to access it,” explains the owner, referring to the unfortunate reality that customers cannot even reach the front door. The sidewalk along Jefferson Street, as well as the entrance to the restaurant, has become entirely impassable. To visit the eatery, patrons must park on Walnut Street and walk, provided they are aware the new business has opened their doors.

“Right now, it’s very hard. There’s nothing we can do,” Nguyen says.

Lucky Time Chinese is not alone in this struggle. Prairie Pie, another downtown establishment, is also feeling the pinch.

“This is the first time we’ve recorded no growth for our businesses, so I think that’s a correlation,” Eleanor Taylor, the owner of the pie shop, says.

For those craving sweet or savory pies, reaching Prairie Pie has become arduous.

“We have like 20 plus parking spaces directly on the street that we’ve lost, which in downtown is a huge deal,” she says.

“Honestly, at this point, I’d expect financial compensation for the roadblocks to our businesses and the amount of time,” she says. “Better communication from public works. They give weekly email updates, but that’s only after we pressured them to do so.”

Despite these challenges, business owners are doing their utmost to stay afloat. They rely on the community’s support, hoping that, once the roadblocks are removed, downtown will unite to revitalize the struggling businesses.

The city says they hope to have the section completed between July 31 through August 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.