First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 4 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Camden, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, and hail as the line of storm rolls through the area.

