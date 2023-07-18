First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 4 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Camden, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, and hail as the line of storm rolls through the area.
