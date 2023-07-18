First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 4 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

Camden, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, and hail as the line of storm rolls through the area.

