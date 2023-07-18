Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say

The father found his 12-year-old boy dead Monday night at their home in Shelbyville, Tennessee, authorities said.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Shelbyville mother is charged with killing her 12-year-old son and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son before disappearing on Monday night.

According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old, named Esteban, was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Patricia and Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Patricia admitted to strangling her son, Esteban, to death, and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Split down the middle
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment
Ozark Police Department
ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns of spoofing scam
State troopers initially said an oil spill in the roadway caused the crash in Bridgeport,...
Human waste spill on interstate leads to spinouts, crash in Connecticut
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe