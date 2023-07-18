Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms today and extreme heat
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Officials say a pod of 55 pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach in Scotland.
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
FILE - The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell rang up...
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison