Ozarks Transportation Organization urges community members to attend State Highway FF extension study meeting

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Ozarks Transportation Organization, the State Highway FF Extension to Christian County study has begun. The organization is urging community members to participate in the development of this future road and help determine the alignment.

Once the study is complete, drafts of the report will be available on the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s website.

The Ozarks Transportation Organization Executive Director, Sara Fields, said they are looking at years down the road, but it’s important to discuss it now.

“We’re planning for 25, 30, 50 years in the future. There’s no money for this road...there’s no timeline established,” Fields said. “What we are attempting to do is preserve an alignment through development so if subdivisions come in, or even commercial, we try to get them to build on the alignment that we are proposing.”

Although this is just in the planning period, Fields said the meeting discussing the study is needed now so they can plan for the future.

“Obviously, we have 65 and 160...we have a planned extension of National and you can see Kansas Expressway right now is under construction...so that would be another connection,” Fields said. “All of our plans show that another connection is needed even further west between Nixa and Clever.”

People can also learn about intersection improvements for Christian County Route CC, North Main Street, and West Cedar Street.

The meeting is at Nixa City Hall from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. If you cannot make it to the meeting, you can provide your input online as a survey. There’s also maps of Routes FF you can look at here.

