Several Chiefs ranked in ESPN’s best at every position for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With rookies reporting for NFL training camp Tuesday and veterans on Saturday in St. Joseph, ESPN rolled out an offseason position-by-position ranking of the best players in the NFL. This time it was not based off of a poll or writer’s opinion, but on the votes of more than 80 league coaches, executives, players and scouts.

Further, rankings were based off their votes of the player right now, not over their careers.

The rankings were rolled out one a day beginning July 8 and concluding Tuesday.

Beginning day one of the releases, Kansas City made top ranks on the charts with Nick Bolton coming in at number eight in the off-ball linebackers after being unranked last year. After tying second in the NFL with a 16.9% tackle percentage with 180.

Chris Jones came in second and received several first placed votes. He led all defensive tackles with a 22% pass rush win rate last season and is heading into camp after notching a monster of a 15.5-sack season.

“One-on-one matchups, he has a natural answer for everything,” said an AFC exec who voted Jones No. 1. “Wrecked our games.”

L’Jarius Sneed received an honorable mention in the cornerback group noting that the Kansas City starter is solid for the Chiefs.

It may come as no surprise that Mahomes’ favorite target Travis Kelce led the tight end group. In what seems to be an ongoing battle for the top spot between Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle the gap has widened per reports. Kelce’s 9,482 receiving yards since the start of the 2015 season are the most in the NFL pf any position, he holds a streak of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons which is the longest in NFL history for a tight end and more to be added to a shiny new Super Bowl LVII ring.

A veteran NFL scout compared two champions saying “He has that Steph Curry thing, like, how long can be he an All-Pro? He ages well because his game is not predicated on speed.”

The offensive line is getting high praise coming off the Super Bowl season with two selections in the top 10 and an honorable mention. Joe Thuney, who went unranked last season, came in second to only the Cowboys’ Zack Martin.

“The Chiefs are loaded with offensive linemen, but [Joe] Thuney is the most valuable because he rarely makes a mistake, savvy, doesn’t commit penalties, holds up in the run or the pass,” an executive out of the AFC said. “Not an overwhelming athlete but just really good.”

Creed Humphrey, who was also unranked last season, came in at eighth as a 23-year-old. The center posted a 98.1% pass block win rate which led all centers last season.

“He’s really not beholden to any system -- you could put him in any offense, and he would thrive,” a Pro Bowl offensive player said. “It was good to see that [in 2022] he had to handle more, saw less three-man fronts with Tyreek Hill gone, and he handled it great.”

Trey Smith received an honorable mention after playing 987 offensive snaps and posting a 95.9% pass block win rate for the Super Bowl LVII champions. A veteran Pro Bowl player said that he’s “powerful” and “a top-10 player at his position.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was second to none with high praise for 15 coming from left and right. His QBR of 77.6 was six-plus points higher than that of any other quarterback on top of leading a Super Bowl charge despite an ankle injury and losing Tyreek Hill who was previously dominant with Mahomes for Kansas City.

“He’s got everything needed from a great quarterback, and he does those things at a high level all of the time,” an AFC scout said.

Another NFL offensive coach said that Mahomes is “accurate when uncomfortable, which is probably the hardest thing to do in the NFL,” and that the game “just slows down to the point where he’s at his best in the chaos.”

