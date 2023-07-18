ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau shares what to know about the new social media app Threads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Better Business Bureau has everything consumers need to know about using Meta’s new social media app, Threads, and avoiding impostors and scams along the way.

Threads is a new social media platform built by Meta, Facebook, and Instagram’s parent company. Instagram users with an iPhone or Android device can use the app to make and interact with public text posts.

The new app had already registered 30 million new users by the day after its release, becoming the most rapidly downloaded app to date.

Threads likely seek to fill the void some users are feeling in the wake of changes to Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership. Users disappointed with Twitter are seeking alternative social media options like Mastodon or Bluesky.

BBB advises consumers to read up on Threads before signing up. “When services are new and there isn’t much information available about them yet, scammers might take advantage of the situation to launch phishing campaigns, impostor websites, or other tactics,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.

What to know:

Threads is free. Be skeptical of any messages saying you must pay to sign up.

You must have an Instagram account to use Threads. Existing Instagram users may be asked directly in the Instagram app if they would like to download Threads. Threads is a separate app from Instagram, but you will log in using your Instagram account credentials.

Your Instagram followers can carry over to Threads , as well as your username and verification status.

You must have an iPhone or Android device. Threads is available on the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store.

If you delete your Threads account, you must also delete your Instagram account. However, you can However, you can deactivate your Threads account (which doesn’t delete the account or its data but does hide your profile from public view) without deactivating your Instagram account. It’s worth considering this before you sign up.

Protect yourself from potential scams:

Don’t fall for phishing. Watch out for phishing emails, texts, and messages claiming to come from Threads, Instagram, or Meta. Be skeptical of any messages insisting that you must pay to use Threads. Visit BBB’s Watch out for phishing emails, texts, and messages claiming to come from Threads, Instagram, or Meta. Be skeptical of any messages insisting that you must pay to use Threads. Visit BBB’s Spot a Scam page to see examples of phishing messages.

Beware of impostors. If an account claims to be a representative of Threads, Meta or Instagram, check it carefully. BBB’s If an account claims to be a representative of Threads, Meta or Instagram, check it carefully. BBB’s Spot a Scam page can help you spot fake social media accounts.

Check before you click. Before you click any link in an email, text or direct message, go directly to the source.

Talk to the older adults in your life. Older adults may be more vulnerable to scams. Let your friends and loved ones know not to click on any links in any messages that seem to be from Threads and to not pay money to anyone claiming to represent Threads.

Do your research. If you’re unsure about any information you receive in a private message, you can go to Threads’ or Instagram’s help pages to verify it. You can always visit If you’re unsure about any information you receive in a private message, you can go to Threads’ or Instagram’s help pages to verify it. You can always visit BBB.org for accurate information, and you can help protect yourself and others by reporting a scam to BBB’s Scam Tracker℠

Adjust your account privacy settings. Consider making your profile private in Threads’ Settings menu, which means only approved followers can interact with your posts and replies. This can help prevent scammers from contacting you through your account.

