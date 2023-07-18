On Your Side: EPA will host meeting about air study in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Residents living near a chemical plant can soon learn more about the possible poison in the air.

On Your Side has told you for years government data shows people around Verona have a greater risk of getting cancer because of the air they breathe.

EPA workers are back to host another public meeting about ethylene oxide exposure from the BCP Ingredients plant. This time, they’re talking about the latest air quality tests.

Earlier this year, the EPA placed three air monitors around Verona. For four months, these machines collected air samples near city hall, the school, and the sewer station. This will be the fourth public meeting hosted by the EPA in recent years to talk about ethylene oxide exposure. While city leaders say it’s progress, there’s still distrust and tension.

“I’m hoping it’s like a packed baseball game. I’m hoping a lot of people show up. but I don’t think there will be a lot of people show up because we never get answers in any of these meetings,” said Joseph Heck, Verona Alderman.

The EPA, along with other state agencies, will be there.

On Your Side emailed a BCP spokesperson asking if a representative will be at the meeting, but we have not heard back.

The public availability session starts at 5:30 p.m. Then the community meeting starts at 7 p.m, followed by Q&A. It ends at 9:30 p.m. This will happen in the high school gym.

News release from EPA:

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 11, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will hold a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting at Verona High School on Wednesday, July 19. Representatives from EPA and Missouri state agencies will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions regarding the results of the ethylene oxide air monitoring study conducted in Verona.

“We remain committed to keeping the city of Verona well-informed about issues affecting their community’s health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “EPA and our partners will be available to share information and answer questions in Verona on July 19.”

The availability session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the community meeting and presentation at 7 p.m. After the presentation, EPA will facilitate a question-and-answer session with the attending agencies until 9:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide results from the ethylene oxide air monitoring study performed in Verona, and will also include a discussion of recent activities related to the BCP Ingredients Inc. facility in Verona.

This meeting takes place following a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting in October 2022, where EPA provided an update on air pollution and groundwater contamination in Verona. EPA held additional meetings with the city of Verona in 2021 and 2019 to inform the general public about health risks associated with ethylene oxide emissions, and to provide an update on the groundwater investigation at the Syntex Facility Superfund Site.

The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Public Availability Session: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

(Break from 6:30 to 7 p.m.)

Community Meeting: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at:

Verona R-7 High School Gymnasium

101 E. Ella Street

Verona, Missouri

