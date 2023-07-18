ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns of spoofing scam

Ozark Police Department
Ozark Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent calls using the department’s phone number.

Police say “spoofing,” a technique to deceive by displaying a false caller ID, is employed to extract sensitive information from unsuspecting individuals. It is important to note that the Ozark Police Department will never request any payment over the phone. It does not handle bond or fine collections through phone transactions.

While the department prefers to conduct business in person, there are instances when officers may need to make phone calls regarding specific matters. If you ever have doubts about the legitimacy of a phone call claiming to be from the police department, you have the right to request that the officer visit your residence to confirm their identity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms today and extreme heat
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A level 2 risk of severe storms (wind and hail are threats) covers the northeast half of the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms today and extreme heat
Storms this afternoon and dangerous heat
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe