ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns of spoofing scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent calls using the department’s phone number.

Police say “spoofing,” a technique to deceive by displaying a false caller ID, is employed to extract sensitive information from unsuspecting individuals. It is important to note that the Ozark Police Department will never request any payment over the phone. It does not handle bond or fine collections through phone transactions.

While the department prefers to conduct business in person, there are instances when officers may need to make phone calls regarding specific matters. If you ever have doubts about the legitimacy of a phone call claiming to be from the police department, you have the right to request that the officer visit your residence to confirm their identity.

