Authorities ‘investigating possible threat’ at Ford plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are “investigating a possible threat” and the Ford plant in Claycomo.

No injuries have been reported.

It would appear to be the plant located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway. The highway has been shut down there due to the ongoing investigation and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Sarah Boyd, the public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with media near the scene.

She said that at about 5:20 p.m., Ford’s Safety and Risk Management Team received a call from a man who claimed to be armed and barricaded in a bathroom within the paint area on the second floor. The security team took that call; it was not made to 911.

That man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun.

While he claimed to be a disgruntled employee, the first name he claimed was his did not match anyone who works in that department. He did, however, have the name of a supervisor who worked there.

The sheriff’s office has not been able to establish contact with the man since that initial call.

They checked the phone number, Boyd said, and it may be a spoofed number. A spoofed number is when one phone number shows up as someone else’s.

“It is possible this is a swatting call, but we will treat the threat as real until we can prove otherwise,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Special Tactics and Response Team has entered the building and is searching for the man. Negotiators are at the scene but, again, they have been unable to make contact.

Boyd said they will probably call other agencies to assist, due to the size of the building and wanting to get it cleared in a timely fashion.

Production has been shut down at the plant for the night and the building has been evacuated.

Matthew Chrisman, who lives nearby, rushed out of his home when he heard there was a possible threat at the plant across the street.

“I’m just hoping that they are okay and, if something went down, that they were able to stop it before it got bad,” he said.

“I don’t know what’s going through my mind,” he said. “It’s not normal. I’m just hoping there is a good outcome.”

Latest from the Clay County Sheriff's office on incident at the Ford Claycomo Plant. Tactical team is looking for possible suspect. No reports of gunshots fired or any injuries. The plant has been evacuated. Plant is so large this situation can possibly last for hours. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/0bvlIYdDqd — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 19, 2023

This is the scene here across the street from the Ford Claycomo Plant. A large number of law enforcement and tactical response teams are out here. Employees have been forced to evacuate the building because of a threat to the plant. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/mPmYKQRbfT — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 19, 2023

Heading to the Ford Claycomo plant right now. @SheriffClayCo says they are actively investigating a possible threat. @KCTV5 — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 19, 2023

