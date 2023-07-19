A baby and a driver are killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.

NEAR MILLER, Mo.-(KY3) -A man from Ash Grove and a baby from Republic are dead after a head-on crash west of Miller on Missouri 96.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by Wyatt Cady, 32, ran off the highway Tuesday night, Cady over-corrected, came back onto the highway and hit a minivan head-on. Cady was killed, along with a baby in the mini-van his truck hit. The driver of the minivan and a three-old boy, both from Republic were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

77 people have been killed in crashes in Troop D so far this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.