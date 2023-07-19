City of Branson, Mo., opening storm debris drop-off site for July 29

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the recent storms that downed trees and limbs, the city of Branson is designating a storm debris drop-off location.

This service is offered at no charge and is for residents of Branson only and not commercial vendors or properties. The drop-off is for the collection of brush, limbs, and other vegetation. Please note that trash will not be accepted.

“This action plan provides for our City’s residents to bring debris to a controlled location,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin. “We will greet people at the entrance to the Cooper Wastewater Plant and follow a traffic plan to the drop-off location,” said the Chief.

The Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2855 Fall Creek Road will accept the damaged trees on Saturday, July 29, between 7 a.m. - noon.

“The city of Branson greatly appreciates the cooperation of our residents during recent road clearing following last weekend’s storm,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “Our priority is to clear roadways for fire, police, and ambulance to keep our City safe. Our teams worked 15 hours straight, ensuring this happened. Thank you to our employees in the Public Works, Utilities, Fire, and Parks departments who worked from Friday night well into Saturday,” concluded Mayor Milton.

