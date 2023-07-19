City of Branson, Mo., opening storm debris drop-off site for July 29

Courtesy: City of Branson, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Branson, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the recent storms that downed trees and limbs, the city of Branson is designating a storm debris drop-off location.

This service is offered at no charge and is for residents of Branson only and not commercial vendors or properties. The drop-off is for the collection of brush, limbs, and other vegetation. Please note that trash will not be accepted.

“This action plan provides for our City’s residents to bring debris to a controlled location,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin. “We will greet people at the entrance to the Cooper Wastewater Plant and follow a traffic plan to the drop-off location,” said the Chief.

The Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2855 Fall Creek Road will accept the damaged trees on Saturday, July 29, between 7 a.m. - noon.

“The city of Branson greatly appreciates the cooperation of our residents during recent road clearing following last weekend’s storm,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “Our priority is to clear roadways for fire, police, and ambulance to keep our City safe.  Our teams worked 15 hours straight, ensuring this happened. Thank you to our employees in the Public Works, Utilities, Fire, and Parks departments who worked from Friday night well into Saturday,” concluded Mayor Milton.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A baby and driver died in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A baby, driver killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scorching Wednesday with storms tonight
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood

Latest News

A natural gas explosion on Monday caused some property damage to homes and three minor injuries...
City Utilities says Monday’s gas explosion in south Springfield, Mo., was ‘rare’
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Swimmer’s ear
Christopher Brian Roe/FBI
Feds arrest Missouri man on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows us a few fun things in the garden.
Garden Spot: Plant some fun stuff, too