City Utilities says Monday’s gas explosion in south Springfield, Mo., was ‘rare’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities says Monday’s gas explosion was rare. The utility receives calls for damaged lines often. Most are not as big.

According to City Utilities, natural gas calls are considered a high priority. Workers strive to maintain a remarkable five-minute response time.

Cris Westmorea, a local resident who experienced a gas-related scare Wednesday morning, says Monday’s event made her nervous. While getting a generator installed, she says workers told her they hit a gas line. Gas smells permeated the outside of her house, prompting a swift evacuation. Westmoreland, her husband, and her daughter sought refuge at a neighbor’s house.

The incident reported earlier this week involved City Utilities performing routine maintenance on a gas line. However, an unexpected valve failure led to the gas continuing to flow unabated. The immediate ignition resulted in a massive fireball, leaving the community shaken.

“A gas line is something I would not like anybody to hit in my yard, especially after watching that video the other day,” Westmoreland said.

Joel Alexander, a representative from City Utilities, acknowledged the heightened sense of awareness and concern in the community after Monday’s dramatic event. However, he emphasized that such incidents, although rare, are encountered daily by their dedicated crews.

“This is something our crews see every single day, like an electrical outage or a water main break,” Alexander stated.

To ensure the safety of residents and minimize potential risks, City Utilities works diligently to maintain a responsive system. Private contractors are responsible for marking gas lines to assist those engaging in excavation work.

City Utilities stressed all calls involving natural gas calls are prioritized and encouraged residents to immediately report any suspected gas leaks or incidents where gas lines have been hit. It emphasized the importance of swift action in such situations, as the safety of the community is their topmost concern.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.