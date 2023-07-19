CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for a Greene County accused rapist

Court records show Christopher Delance Martin has lived in Springfield and has ties to Kansas and Illinois.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christopher Delance Martin, 39
Christopher Delance Martin, 39(Springfield Police Department)

The Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers wants you to be on the lookout for an accused rapist. Christopher Delance Martin is a Greene County fugitive. The 39-year-old is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape. Court records show Martin has lived in Springfield.

Police describe Christopher D. Martin as approximately 5′7″ tall, 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the words ‘Ambition’ and ‘Chanel’ tattooed on his right forearm, and a crown on his left wrist. Detectives believe Martin is in the Greene County area, but he also has ties to Kansas and Illinois.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Martin’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
