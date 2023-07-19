Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.

Blanco tripled and scored to help the Royals tie it at 2 in the third and had a run-scoring single to cap a five-run fourth. He doubled and scored in both the sixth and eighth innings for his first career four-hit game.

Seven consecutive Royals reached safely in the fourth en route to a 7-2 lead. Freddy Fermin and Drew Waters had RBI doubles and Edward Olivares slapped a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.

In the first inning, Torkelson blasted Daniel Lynch’s sinker 430 feet to left for his first homer since July 2 and a 2-0 lead. He had a three-run shot — his 14th of the season — to left in the fifth to cut it to 7-5.

Torkelson added a seventh-inning double. He had career highs with five RBIs and 10 total bases.

Lynch (3-4) completed five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Detroit left two runners on base after scoring four in the ninth against Scott Barlow.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (0-1) made his third start of the season after missing almost a year after surgery on his left elbow. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, striking out three over four innings.

Javier Báez doubled and scored in the sixth for the Tigers. Báez had three hits and stole two bases.

Maikel Garcia drove in four runs for Kansas City.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Edward Olivares (left oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day IL. 2B/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 2.70) was set to face LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-4, 5.29) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

