Man faces charges for shooting incident in Dallas County, Mo.

Vincent Williams, Junior, faces two counts of shooting at a motor vehicle, assault, and armed criminal action charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a Dallas County man for a shooting incident.

Investigators say the gunfire happened on State Highway 64. They say the victim reportedly left a convenience store in the area. The man told investigators a black SUV drove up behind him. Then, the victim heard what sounded like a gunshot. Investigators say the SUV driver pulled up beside him, and the driver pointed a gun out the window and shot at the victim as they moved down the road. That shot hit the driver’s side door, missing the man.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say Williams admitted to the crime the next day.

