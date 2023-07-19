Driver of stolen car crashes into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.

Car crashes into storage building on West College Street in Springfield, Mo.
Car crashes into storage building on West College Street in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a stolen car didn’t get far Wednesday morning.

The car’s owner told police they heard a noise just before 4:00 a.m. and found that their car which was parked on College Street was gone. The driver crashed through a fence and ran into the Mother Road Mini-Storage building in the 2200 block of West College which is about 100 feet from where the car was stolen.

The driver was gone when officers arrived. Police say a couple of units in the storage building were damaged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: HOT today, then getting cooler
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe

Latest News

Marshfield, Mo., church opens its doors as a cooling center to meet rural demand
What's Going Around: Swimmer's ear
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: HOT today, then getting cooler
Dangerous heat today, then a cool-down