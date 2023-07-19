Driver of stolen car crashes into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a stolen car didn’t get far Wednesday morning.

The car’s owner told police they heard a noise just before 4:00 a.m. and found that their car which was parked on College Street was gone. The driver crashed through a fence and ran into the Mother Road Mini-Storage building in the 2200 block of West College which is about 100 feet from where the car was stolen.

The driver was gone when officers arrived. Police say a couple of units in the storage building were damaged.

