Feds arrest Missouri man on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Federal authorities arrested a Missouri man on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators say his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Christopher Brian Roe, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with five felony offenses, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including destruction of government property; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Roe was arrested at his home on July 18 and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Missouri.

According to investigators, on Jan. 6, 2021, Roe attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., carrying, among other items, a pitchfork, zip ties, and duct tape. After the rally, investigators say Roe went to the west front of the U.S. Capitol building and approached a police line with the pitchfork in hand. Investigators say Roe then pushed a police officer and wrapped his arm around the officer’s arm. Other officers then sprayed Roe with a chemical irritant, causing him to retreat from the police line.

Investigators say Roe later moved to the Upper West Terrace, where he entered the House of Representatives wing of the Capitol. They say Roe moved through the Capitol for approximately 15 minutes when law enforcement officers attempted to remove Roe and other rioters from the building. Investigators say Roe shoved one of these officers several feet backward and wrapped his arm around the officer’s baton. Capitol Police expelled him from the building. However, investigators say Roe reentered the building through the East Rotunda Doors with another mob and further clashed with police.

According to investigators, Roe was again removed from the Capitol only to attempt to regain entry a third time on the north side. Here, investigators say Roe rammed a bicycle rack ten times against a set of doors leading into the building.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

