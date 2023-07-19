Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire happened on Rile Street off I-55 in South Memphis around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.

The name of the firefighter who died has not been released. The other three remain hospitalized.

Memphis Fire Department public information officer Qwamesha Ward said the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: HOT today, then getting cooler
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of its matriarch giraffe

Latest News

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
Authorities confirm threat at Ford plant ‘not credible’
Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber
Marshfield, Mo., church opens its doors as a cooling center to meet rural demand
Car crashes into storage building on West College Street in Springfield, Mo.
Driver of stolen car crashes into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.