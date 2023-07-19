The future of the visitor center at Truman Lake dam up in the air

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Some are upset over what could happen at the Harry S Truman Visitor Center in Warsaw.

“When I was a child, my dad and my family didn’t do a whole lot of vacationing, but one thing we did do with my dad, who passed away a couple of years ago, is come here because he loved the overlook and the dam,” said Lisa Treece.

She has many fond memories of visiting the Harry S Truman Visitor Center overlook. Now, she is working to make sure that others will get to enjoy it as well. She says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be changing the overlook.

“They want to close the overlook to the visitors, reduce the visitor center portion of the visitor portion of the visitor center, and then put the Corps of Engineer offices on the Overlook level. Then, visitors and citizens that live here, you can’t utilize it anymore,” said Treece.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says plans have been submitted, but nothing is set in stone.

“Our goal is to keep as much of the overlook and exhibits space open to the public if the Visitor Center location is identified as the most efficient and affordable option,” said Emily Coffin with the Army Corps of Engineers.

For the past few years, the visitor center has been open only from April to September on weekends and federal holidays. Currently, part of the overlook is also damaged.

“The window did get broken out in a windstorm. So the plan is to repair that and reopen that deck area, accessible to the public, obviously, a little bit of a safety concern at the moment. So it is boarded up. That should reopen just as soon as we have the materials in place to get it repaired,” said Coffin.

Treece would like to see a compromise.

“I think maybe there should be some compromise in there. We can get their offices, but we can keep part of the overlook for the rest of us.”

