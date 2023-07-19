GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
Dangerous heat is possible for some Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday-Heat and Humidity
Shooting investigation at North Rogers and Turner Street
Man shot in Springfield, Mo. Monday morning
Crash near Fellows Lake kills a motorcyclist from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after...
Arenado’s game-ending 3-run homer in 10th lifts Cardinals to win over Marlins
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Mega Millions jackpot
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border