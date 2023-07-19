Greene Co. officials say property tax freeze for seniors needs clarification

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tax breaks could be coming for older Missourians.

Missouri Senate Bill 190 allows counties to freeze property taxes for seniors who are eligible for social security benefits, own a home or pay property taxes on a home.

“Alright! I’m ready for it,” said Harlin Flippin.

He has been retired for about 2 years.

“Property taxes went up about $300 last year. Right now we’re both living off our Social Security. That’s a chunk of change,” he said.

Flippin is all for saving money on the taxes he pays for his Springfield home. But local officials say the bill is too vague to put into action.

“I don’t sense that there’s any hesitancy on the part of my colleagues here in Greene County to go ahead and implement this. The big question for us is what are we implementing and how are we supposed to do it,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “It’s a concept on paper but it lacks the details that are necessary for counties across the state to implement it.”

Greene County Collector Allen Icet agrees.

“We’ve gone through this multiple times and have identified a number of questions that simply need to be answered,” he said.

Besides a software update, that could take months, Icet says there are no guidelines to establish eligibility. Another question, what happens if property taxes decrease?

Icet said, “That way we the collectors aren’t having to fill in the gaps and make assumptions because if we do, of the 114 counties, there will be multiple counties that come up with different answers and different processes which is not the way this should be rolled out.”

“I think it’s bound for legislative clean-up next year. I certainly hope so,” said Dixon.

Flippin said, “We don’t mind paying our taxes. We don’t mind paying for stuff for schools, for kids or grandkids. But on the other hand, my medicine has gone up. Medicare went up. There ought to be some end in sight or relief somewhere.”

The law is scheduled to go into effect on August 28th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.