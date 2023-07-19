Marshfield, Mo., church opens its doors as a cooling center to meet rural demand

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures will rise again on Wednesday and Thursday.

The feels like readings will be around 100, according to the First Alert Weather page. KY3 has informed you for months about where the nearest cooling centers are located, but a new cooling center in Marshfield is opening up on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat this week.

According to the Facebook post, Son-Rise Christian Church opened its doors this week as a cooling center. The Son-Rise Pastor, Dan Raymond, said the only nearby cooling center is the Marshfield Senior Center, and he wanted to offer his church as a place for people to cool off with the hot temps this week.

“We were having our usual leadership meeting, and somebody had brought up that they didn’t think there were any centers in our town, maybe one other...” Pastor Raymond said. “They asked what would be the possibility of opening up our building and making that available to the public. The building is sitting here open it’s going to be cooled anyway, so why not make it available to the public,” Raymond said.

Pastor Raymond said since the church has never been a cooling center before, he’s not sure how many people to expect, but he wants to make this option known. There will also be cold water provided.

Water for people who need it at Son-Rise Christian Church (KY3)

“We kind of view our job as a church to love God and love people, and this fits in the loving people, so if this truly helps people, serves people, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pastor Raymond even has some volunteers come in Wednesday to work cooling center shifts.

The Marshfield Senior Center has been a designated cooling center in the city for years. Bonnie Stewart, a woman who comes to the senior center often to cool off, said it’s great that other places like Son-Rise are providing accommodations because of a need.

“I walked out the door one day and almost fell. It was so hot. One day I did fall,” Stewart said.

She said there are no other options besides the senior center in Marshfield.

“A lot of people can’t afford to go very far...and I think this would be great for them.”

The Son-Rise Christian Church Cooling Center hours are Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 673 Jump Road in Marshfield. Pastor Raymond said he would extend those hours as needed if he sees many people coming in.

The Marshfield Senior Center is open around 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The senior center is located at 427 West Washington Street.

The interactive map of cooling centers in Missouri and Arkansas is located here.

