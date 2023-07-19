Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavaan Vehr, 17-year-old killed in weekend car crash.
Family, friends mourn the loss of 17-year-old killed in crash near Rogersville; driver charged
A baby and driver died in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A baby, driver killed in a crash near Miller, Mo.
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Beginning to Cool
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Baby, teenager seriously hurt in a crash east of Dora, Mo.
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood

Latest News

Springfield, Branson, and other cities and counties propose tax for marijuana purchases on August ballot
City Utilities says Monday’s gas explosion in south Springfield, Mo., was ‘rare’
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Biden administration tells judge that its new asylum rule is not a reboot of Trump’s efforts
A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures Beginning to Cool
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison