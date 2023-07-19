Reporting potholes around Springfield, Mo., may become confusing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pesky potholes plague streets in the Ozarks, but it can be unclear to know what roads a city, state, or county must maintain.

The lines get especially blurry when it comes to a city the size of Springfield, with the highways that pass through it. Although Springfield’s roads are also in Greene County, only the city of Springfield’s Public Works Department and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is responsible for road upkeep.

MoDOT controls roads in Springfield that connect significant highways. Roads like Kansas Expressway are part of Missouri Route 13. James River Expressway runs with U.S. 60.

The city of Springfield Public Works Department oversees the roads not maintained by MoDOT in Springfield city limits. It maintains stormwater, streets, and public grounds and is in charge of snow removal for the streets. It fills potholes in its jurisdiction year-round.

“We’ll fill anywhere from three to 5,000 a year. So we’ll do several hundred a month,” Colten Harris, superintendent of streets for the city of Springfield Public Works, said.

“We have approximately 1,770 lane miles throughout the entire city. That comprises of approximately 700 different street names,” Harris said. “Usually, we see a lot of the potholes where there’s either a drainage issue, or perhaps it’s a road that gets a lot of truck traffic, and that kind of tends to wear out roads a little quicker,” he said.

Harris said if a pothole is particularly bothersome, it’s worth reporting to Springfield Public Works instead of waiting for the city to notice. People can submit their pothole concerns via Springfield’s Citizen Resource Center website or phone. There’s also an option on the GoSpringfieldMO app to submit a photo or video with a pothole concern.

“We do rely heavily on the public to announce them to us or let us know where they are. We usually have a policy of about 48 hours in which we’d be able to fix that pothole as it occurs,” Harris said.

