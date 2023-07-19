Springfield-Greene County hosts appointment-only back-to-school vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host an appointment-only free vaccination clinic for children as school nears on Friday.

The clinic on July 21 is at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at 227 East Chestnut. It goes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must contact the health department to make an appointment by calling 417-864-1658.

Children who have health insurance may receive routine immunizations from their healthcare providers. Children without health insurance may receive immunizations from us or the Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

We provide the following vaccinations to children from birth through age 18:

Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis (DTaP)

Tetanus Diphtheria (Td)

Tetanus Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap)

Haemophilus Influenza Type B

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Meningococcal

Pneumococcal Conjugate

Polio

Rotovirus

Seasonal Influenza (Flu)

Varicella (Chickenpox)

The health department provides immunizations through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. To receive immunizations through this program, children must meet one of the following criteria:

Uninsured or Medicaid ineligible

American Indian or Alaskan native

Underinsured (have insurance that does not cover vaccines or that caps coverage for vaccines after the maximum coverage has been reached)

Insured children may seek vaccinations from their medical provider. We do not directly bill insurance companies or file insurance claims.

As of August 30, 2021, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will no longer issue non-medical exemptions. For information on how to obtain an exemption, contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 1-(800) 219-3224.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.