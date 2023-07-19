Summer beetles return; experts share how to manage them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether you’re seeing Japanese beetles, June bugs, or Emerald Euphoria beetles, they all have similar needs in these hot months.

These and more than 30,000 similar species are known as scarabs. During July and August, many of these creatures are looking for a mate, a home for their eggs, and things to eat.

Kelly McGowan is a field horticultural specialist at the University of Missouri. She says this time of year is always buzzing in some way, shape, or form in the insect world. McGowan ensures these beetles are not dangerous for other insects or plant life, but they could damage your green space aesthetically. These bugs are drawn to leafy plants.

“Feeding damage on plants isn’t necessarily a bad thing. And most of the time, the plants will recover from that,” McGowan said.

Some people report these beetles swarming them, but it’s not because you crashed their feast.

“What we often see with several different types of beetles is when beetles find a plant that they like to eat, they will often send out chemical signals to other beetles to come in and feed,” McGowan stated.

That said, these bugs can be a nuisance to have near entryways. Here’s how to get rid of them.

McGowan says some insecticides are targeted towards beetles, but that will also kill beneficial bugs you may want to keep around.

If you notice an excessive infestation of beetles, you can knock them into a bucket of soapy water.

Then there’s the more natural approach...

“Birds eat a lot of insects. So something new that we’re seeing is people putting bird baths and birdhouses and bird feeders near areas where they have insect problems. And then those birds are attracted to the area, and then they will also feed on some of these insects as well,” McGowan explained.

The bottom line is these beetles are only around for four to six weeks. They only come around once a year. You could ignore them.

If you struggle to identify one of these beetles, try calling your local extension office with the University of Missouri. General information about some of these species can be found below. Japanese beetles are typically more colors than green and smaller than others. To learn more about Japanese beetles, click here. June beetles, better known as “June bugs,” can be brown or green but are larger and more common. To learn more about June bugs, click here.

